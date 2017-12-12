Maui police have launched an attempted robbery investigation into an incident reported on Friday night at a Kahului gas station.

According to police reports, a male individual walked into the Hele Gas Station located at 243 Puʻunēnē Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Police say the suspect held a “dangerous instrument” in his hand and allegedly demanded cash from an employee. Another employee reportedly called for help but was grabbed by the suspect before hanging up the phone, according to police reports.

Police arrived and detained the man without incident. Police have since identified the suspect as Roy Gouveia, 34, who has no local address.

Gouveia was arrested for the offense of first degree attempted robbery. He was released pending further investigation in the case, but was being held on unrelated separate warrants totaling $75,000 in bail.