Applications are now being accepted for Maui County’s Boards, Councils, Commissions and Committees due to expired terms and vacancies.

Work is voluntary and there is no monetary compensation; however, administrators say participation helps provide an important government service.

Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and making recommendations.

Positions are appointed by the mayor and are subject to council approval for terms lasting two to five years.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2017. Applications are also accepted year-round to fill vacancies due to resignations.

Anyone interested in serving on a Board or Commission may apply online.

Paper applications are also available at the County Building in the Mayor’s Office on the 9th floor, and in the Information Booth in the main lobby; at all public libraries; at Council Services offices on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi and in Hāna; and at all Parks and Recreation Permit offices (Wailuku, Makawao, Lahaina, Kihei, Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi). Paper applications should be mailed to: Mayor Alan Arakawa, County of Maui, 200 South High Street, Ninth Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793, or faxed to (808) 270-7870.

Applications are being accepted for:

· Affirmative Action Advisory Council

· Animal Control Board

· Board of Ethics

· Board of Variances and Appeals

· Board of Water Supply

· Civil Service Commission

· Commission on Persons with Disabilities

· Committee on the Status of Women

· Cost of Government Commission

· Council on Aging

· Fire and Public Safety Commission

· Hāna Advisory Committee

· Kula Agricultural Park Committee

· Lānaʻi Planning Commission

· Liquor Control Adjudication Board

· Liquor Control Commission

· Maui County Arborist Committee

· Maui County Cultural Resources Commission

· Maui Planning Commission

· Maui Redevelopment Agency

· Molokaʻi Planning Commission

· Police Commission

· Public Works Commission

· Real Property Tax Review Board

· Salary Commission

· Urban Design Review Board

· Workforce Investment Board

For more information, call the Office of the Mayor at (808) 270-7855 or click here.