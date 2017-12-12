There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 13 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 16 to 21 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

A cold front will move down the island chain Tuesday morning through Wednesday. Breezy north winds will bring cooler and drier conditions across the state behind the front Tuesday through Thursday, with unsettled weather possible from Friday through the upcoming weekend.

