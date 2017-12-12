GOTTLING Home Store at The Shops at Wailea has partnered with nonprofit Book Trust to host GOTTLING’s White Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The unique shopping experience event allows GOTTLING Home Store visitors to shop for the perfect holiday present while supporting children’s literacy.

During the special Christmas event, 10% of the day’s proceeds will benefit Book Trust, a national nonprofit that fosters learning by empowering children in need to choose, own, and love their books.

“Book Trust is making a difference in the lives of thousands of our keiki in Hawaiʻi and on the mainland. I am delighted to help spread the word about Book Trust among our generous Maui community,” said Karl Gottling, interior designer and owner of GOTTLING Home Store.

Attendees will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cookies as well as festive entertainment. Live music sets include the Madrigal Chorale rendering Christmas carols and a guitarist playing holiday tunes. There will also be story time with Christmas elves reading books to children.

“We are so grateful to Karl Gottling for donating 10% of the event sales to Book Trust and helping spread the word about our mission,” said Shay Goodfellow, Hawaiʻi director of Book Trust. “Through this collaborative event, we hope to make holiday shopping more purposeful as we continue to cultivate learning and promote literacy to children in need.”

The GOTTLING Home Store is located on the upper level of the luxury wing of The Shops at Wailea, near Prada. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-280-7979, or click here.