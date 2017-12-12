Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time. We anticipate a Small Craft Advisory and at least advisory level surf.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead in the morning and quickly building to double to triple overhead or more.

West: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north-northwest swell continues to ease today. An even larger north-northwest has already showed up on some buoys and is expected to fill in Tuesday, peak Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring another round of warning level surf to the state. Lots of variation for this swell since it’s coming from 330°… some spots are expected to reach advisory level depending on how exposed they are.

A cold front is forecast to move down the island chain today.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

