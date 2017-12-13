A 56-year-old Colorado man died on Tuesday after being pulled from the water at Wailea Beach where he had been snorkeling with a family member.

Firefighters responded to the incident at around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, after receiving reports of a male individual being pulled from the water to the north side of Wailea Beach.

Firefighters were on scene at 12:16 p.m. and found bystanders on the beach performing CPR on a male victim fronting Wailea Beach Villas. Fire and paramedic crews continued CPR on the man, however, despite all efforts the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MFD says the man had been snorkeling with a family member when he ran into trouble and was found floating face down. He was brought to shore with the help of bystanders and the family member. Once on shore, bystanders and hotel staff from a nearby resort began performing CPR.

Firefighters and paramedics from Wailea responded to the incident.