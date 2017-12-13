High Surf Warning issued December 12 at 4:21PM HST until December 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

A dissipating cold front located over the southeast portion of the state will shift east of the Big Island through the day Wednesday. Gusty north-northeast winds with cool and dry conditions will fill in behind the front Wednesday through Thursday, with unsettled weather possible Friday through the weekend.

