AD
ADVERTISEMENT

December 13, 2017 Weather Forecast

December 13, 2017, 3:00 AM HST (Updated December 13, 2017, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Asa Ellison

High Surf Warning issued December 12 at 4:21PM HST until December 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    West Side

    Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    South Side

    Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

    North Shore

    Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Central Maui

    Today: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Upcountry

    Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

    East Maui

    Today: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Lanai City

    Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Kaunakakai

    Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Synopsis

    A dissipating cold front located over the southeast portion of the state will shift east of the Big Island through the day Wednesday. Gusty north-northeast winds with cool and dry conditions will fill in behind the front Wednesday through Thursday, with unsettled weather possible Friday through the weekend.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments