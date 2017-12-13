Aquaculture researcher Dr. Karen Veverica from Auburn University will host a talk on aquaculture at UH Maui College to discuss the challenges of raising fin fish in warm, fresh water environments such as Maui.

The event will be held at the Community Service Building 205, Cooperative Extension on campus Dec. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

With more than 35 years of experience in aquaculture in mostly warm, fresh water, Dr. Veverica has a special interest in fish production in developing counties and linking research and extension services to promote aquaculture as business.

In her talk, Dr. Veverica will field questions on all topics including proper aeration in both outdoor fish ponds and controlled environment greenhouse food production.

“We are excited for Dr. Veverica to share her experiences and knowledge with our aquaponics community on Maui,” said Susan Miller, UHMC Aquaponics Greenhouse manager.

Dr. Veverica has expertise in building small teams of highly motivated and service-oriented individuals in the countries where she has worked. She has led 20 years of long-term assignments in Africa, including the AquaFish Innovation Lab project in Uganda.

As an aquaculture specialist since 1981 at Auburn University School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences in Alabama, Veverica currently serves as director of the E.W. Shell Fisheries Research Center. The station—one of the largest university fish stations in the world—is on 900 hectares of land and has nearly 350 ponds, covering 100 hectares of water surface, and several wet labs housing more than 2,000 tanks.

More than 25 species of fish are reared on the center, including tilapias, channel and blue catfish, bass, bluegill, and various carps.

The event is free and open to the public. Interested persons should RSVP to reserve a seat by calling 808-295-0659.