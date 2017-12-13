The Hawaiʻi Health System Corporation filed a legal complaint on Tuesday morning in an ongoing effort to get a lease negotiated with the Pacific Cancer Institute on Maui.

Administrators with the HHSC say they self reported violations of federal law in a current lease arrangement of the facility, and federal regulators have set a Jan. 31, 2018 deadline to execute a legally compliant lease.

The complaint was filed after more than a year of negotiations.

HHSC administrators say their top priority is to be fully compliant with the law and ensure that radiation therapy services remain accessible to patients in Maui County.

Maui Now sought comment from the Pacific Cancer Institute on Wednesday morning and had not heard back at the time of publication.

*This post will be updated if further information is received from respective parties.