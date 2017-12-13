The National Weather Service has continued a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of Molokaʻi and north facing shores of Maui, in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Forecasters with the NWS say a very large north-northwest swell will create dangerous surf along north and west facing shores. Surf will peak today but remain very high through Thursday.

A High Surf Warning means that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in very dangerous swimming conditions, and deadly rip currents.

The NWS says affected shores can expect surf of 30-40 feet today, lowering to 20-30 feet Thursday.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

The high surf can result in ocean water surging over the shoreline, possibly affecting coastal roads. Powerful currents will be present at most beaches with large breaking waves and strong currents expected to impact harbor entrances and channels.

The public is advised to stay well away from the shoreline of affected areas and watch out for waves splashing onto roads, leaving sand and rocks behind.