Alaska Airlines began nonstop service between San Francisco International Airport and Kailua-Kona International Airport on Wednesday.

It marks the 31st new route launched by the carrier from California this year. Company executives say the new service is part of the largest network expansion in Alaska Airlines’ 85-year history and “solidifies Alaska Air Group as the leading airline of nonstop flights from the West Coast to Hawaiʻi.”

“Bay Area guests now have the option to fly from any of the region’s major airports to the Island of Hawaiʻi,” said Annabel Chang, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of the Bay Area. “This surprise-and-delight is part of our dedicated approach to bring low fares and award-winning service across our Alaska Airlines and Virgin America network.”

Virgin America’s A320 family of aircraft will operate the new route, with three classes of service, power outlets throughout the cabin, custom leather seats with adjustable headrests and a selection of food and beverage inspired by local chefs.

“We are honored and thankful to be a part of Virgin America’s expanded service to the Hawaiian Islands,” said Ross Birch, executive director of the Island of Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau. “The Kona route provides yet another option for vacationers traveling to Hawaiʻi, making it easier for Bay Area guests to experience all that makes our island special – from diverse landscapes, rich culture and history, outdoor adventures, and Hawaiʻi’s unique attractions, such as the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”

Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 40 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations.