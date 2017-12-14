High Surf Warning issued December 13 at 3:11PM HST until December 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Gusty north-northwest winds are bringing cool and dry conditions to the islands through Thursday. Unsettled weather is possible Friday and through the weekend, which will bring an increase in shower activity.

