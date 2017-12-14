Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: North and west shores of Molokai and the north shores of Maui through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Small Craft Advisory: In effect through Friday at 6 a.m. for winds up to 30 knots and seas of 12 to 18 feet.

Gale Warning: For northeast winds up to 35 knots with seas up to 8 to 12 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be five to six times overhead today around 25 to 35 foot faces or more at the best deep water breaks like Pe’ahi.

West: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north-northwest swell is expected to slowly ease today through Saturday. Lots of variation for this swell since it’s coming from 330°… some spots are expected to reach advisory level depending on how exposed they are.

Thunderstorms are possible as early as Thursday night with the chance for thunderstorms extending through Saturday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**