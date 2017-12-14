Maui Preparatory Academy’s Project Give-a-Gift delivered holiday meals, wrapped gifts, and holiday food packages to children and families with Child Protective Services on Molokaʻi.

This was the fifth year that the school carried out the program in partnership with Molokai’s Child Welfare Services, which pairs letters to Santa with donated gifts for kids.

Administrators report that the student-led delivery was the school’s most successful year to date.

Program leaders say they hope the gifts will give foster families one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

The delivery was made possible through the combined efforts of Maui Preparatory Academy, Goodfellow Brothers, Inc, Lahaina Grill, Kahana Door of Faith Church, Better Together Photography, Molokaʻi Police Department, Hale Mahaolu, Nalu Grindz, and the Golestani Family.

Maui Preparatory Academy’s Student Senate President, Cassidy Otto, was among 15 volunteers who attended the annual event. “It is a blessing – what we have- so giving back keeps us humble,” said Otto.

“There are not enough words to express our sincere appreciation to the Maui Preparatory Academy, Mr. and Mrs. Golestani, and the many donors and volunteers for bringing this wonderful event to Molokaʻi,” said Ruth Misaki, spokeswoman for Molokaʻi Child Welfare Services. “To see the children’s expressions when they open their gifts are priceless. It is also a great time to express our thank you to our Molokai Resource Caregivers who dedicate their time to providing a temporary home for these children. Thank you to all for your tireless efforts and making our holidays special and unforgettable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan L. Silver, Head of School at Maui Preparatory Academy said, “These families already give so much by providing a home and family for these kids, and if they need a little support, we want to be able to provide it for them.”