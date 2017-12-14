December’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tomorrow night, Dec. 15, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m. This month’s theme is Mele Kalikimaka in Makawao. Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a Keiki Zone with a jumping castle, and local shopping and dining.

Live Music and Entertainment

● Main Stage next to Rodeo General Store 6-8:45 p.m.: Haʻikū Hillbillies will have your toes tappin’ and boots stompin’ with their unique brand of ‘Funky Groovin’ Poetic Folk music.

● Kathy “Tita” Collins will perform her famous “Tita’s Night Befo’ Christmas” on the main stage

● Maui-based Tanama Colibri, Forrest Yasharahla and Eli Abrams “The People,” will play their Soul, Blues and Original World music at the Sip Me.

● Santa will welcome the keiki at Maui Hands Art Gallery, which also has a Toys for Tots drop off box. Participants can bring unwrapped toys for Maui County Keiki.

● Silversmith and fine art oil painter Jack Hamilton will be demonstrating his oil paint techniques at the Maui Hand Gallery

● Cosmic Shores presents Dragons Fire: Kauai Polynesian Short Staff Fire Dancing with Mitch April performing on the top of Baldwin Avenue from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

● The night will also feature Jeremy Safron’s roaming Christmas Carolers.

Road Closure Information

Baldwin Avenue will be closed from the top of Makawao Avenue down to Brewer Street between 6 and 9 p.m.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month features Da Bounce Mega Mod jumping castle and slide. Crystalline will offer balloon twisting creations and Melissa Buck of Rainbow Art offers one-of-a-kind creative face painting. The Boys and Girl Club will have interactive activities and JT will present his Paintings that Pop, henna art for kids and adults. The Hope Chapel North Shore will share a live Nativity, and will have tables for attendees to sit at and relax with cups of hot cocoa, hot cider and coffee.

Continuing Down Baldwin

● Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue to the bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners, aunties, uncles and Makawao historians.

● Guests can visit the new MMA & M3F information booth in front of Sherri Reeves Gallery.

M3F Food Courts and Restaurants

Guests are invited to enjoy dinner at any one of the award winning Makawao Restaurants, or enjoy casual dining at the pop-up food court along Baldwin Avenue. New vendors join regulars, adding a variety of new eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue