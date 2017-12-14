Motorists traveling to or from West Maui at this hour are advised of a traffic accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Olowalu General Store.

Bystanders tell Maui Now that an SUV collided into the back of a Maui Disposal truck.

The accident was reported at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Emergency responders are on scene.

At around 3:30 p.m., traffic was backed up in the Lahiana-bound direction to the area of the Scenic Lookout.