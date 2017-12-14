Olowalu Traffic Accident: Motorists Can Expect DelaysDecember 14, 2017, 3:35 PM HST (Updated December 14, 2017, 3:35 PM) · 2 Comments
Motorists traveling to or from West Maui at this hour are advised of a traffic accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Olowalu General Store.
Bystanders tell Maui Now that an SUV collided into the back of a Maui Disposal truck.
The accident was reported at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.
Emergency responders are on scene.
At around 3:30 p.m., traffic was backed up in the Lahiana-bound direction to the area of the Scenic Lookout.
