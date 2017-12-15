Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Program graduated nine students from its Core Four Business Planning course on Dec. 12, 2017.

Attending the luncheon from the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development was Director Teena Rasmussen, who spoke to the graduates on the benefits of being a small business owner, and the positive impact that small businesses have on Maui’s economy.

At the graduation, the soon-to-be entrepreneurs received one-on-one guidance from local commercial bankers from First Hawaiian Bank and Central Pacific Bank, along with economic development partner MEDB. The students’ business plans were reviewed and were provided suggestions and guidance in launching a successful business.

The graduating students received a Certificate of Achievement and a congratulatory Lunch.

MEO BDC’s Core Four Business Planning is a 36-hour course on how to write a business plan while providing real time information on what you need to know to start, operate and grow a successful business.

For those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course, call Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. at 249-2990.

The next Core Four course will be held in the evenings. A one-hour introductory classes will be held at the MEO’s Family Center on Jan. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m., and at the Maui County Business Resource Center (Maui Mall) on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from noon to 1 p.m. The six-week series begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., two days a week through February 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

All sessions will be held at MEO’s Family Center at 99 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

Registration is required for the six-week series and can be done at the introductory classes or any weekday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center.