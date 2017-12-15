Due to current temperatures and wind chill, motorists are advised that there is black ice on the park road at the upper elevations (above 7,000 feet) at Haleakalā National Park.

Shortly before 9 a.m., park officials issued an update saying the park road has been closed at the 8,000′ elevation. Motorists were being turned around at Kalahaku Overlook. The road was reopened at around 9:20 a.m.

Temperatures before 8 a.m. were 32 F and the wind chill was below freezing. At 9 a.m., Park officials said the temperature had dropped to 29 F. Wind gusts were also at 40 mph and there was intermittent visibility in the summit district.

“Although temperatures are below freezing, there is NO SNOW in the summit district,” said Polly Angelakis, Chief of Interpretation & Education at Haleakalā National Park.

Motorists are strongly advised to use caution if they must come up to the park today and to strongly consider making alternative plans, Angelakis said.