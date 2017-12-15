High Surf Advisory issued December 14 at 3:36PM HST until December 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Cool and windy conditions will remain through early Friday morning, before winds begin to gradually weaken from Friday into the weekend. An upper level low will bring unsettled weather to portions of the state from Friday through this weekend. As a result, rain chances will increase, with the possibility of locally heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall is possible early next week as an upper-level trough pushes toward the islands from the northwest.

