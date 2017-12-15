Matthew Muche of Elite Pacific Properties and Elite Lending will partner together to host a fun, holiday party to benefit the Maui Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wailea Pualani home located at 3171 S. Noho Loihi Way.

For every person who attends the party, one meal will be donated to a family in need.

The festive, “Hawaiian-Style” holiday celebration will be serving lite brunch and island-mimosas, plus snacks and juice for the keiki.

Santa will also be in attendance and party-goers are encouraged to attend the “Pictures With Santa” fundraiser.

The grass-roots community effort to feed 100 hungry Maui families this holiday is free and open to the public.

No donation is necessary. The more who attend, the more families in need benefit.

