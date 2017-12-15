The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will host its quarterly meeting and annual “Oshogatsu – Japanese New Year’s Traditions” event on Friday, Dec. 29 at Wailuku Hongwanji social hall at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be open to the public and will feature mochi pounding and mochi tasting with a variety of self-service mochi tasting stations including azuki bean filling, fried with a shoyu sauce, powdered kinako (soybean) flavoring, and more.

A special recipe ozoni (traditional New Years soup) will also be served, along with a bento dinner. The event will also have Japanese games, along with sharing of other Japanese traditions to round out the evening.

Tickets are $15 for adults; and $10 for children under 10 years old.

A maximum of 100 tickets will be available for purchase at Credit Associates of Maui, 1817 Wells Street, Wailuku until December 26.