AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese New Year’s Traditions Event, Dec. 29

December 15, 2017, 2:20 PM HST (Updated December 15, 2017, 3:15 PM) · 0 Comments
×

The event will also have Japanese games, along with sharing of other Japanese traditions to round out the evening. Photo Courtesy: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will host its quarterly meeting and annual “Oshogatsu – Japanese New Year’s Traditions” event on Friday, Dec. 29 at Wailuku Hongwanji social hall at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be open to the public and will feature mochi pounding and mochi tasting with a variety of self-service mochi tasting stations including azuki bean filling, fried with a shoyu sauce, powdered kinako (soybean) flavoring, and more.

A special recipe ozoni (traditional New Years soup) will also be served, along with a bento dinner. The event will also have Japanese games, along with sharing of other Japanese traditions to round out the evening.

Tickets are $15 for adults; and $10 for children under 10 years old.

A maximum of 100 tickets will be available for purchase at Credit Associates of Maui, 1817 Wells Street, Wailuku until December 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments