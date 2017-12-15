Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and west shores of Molokai and the north shores of Maui through 6 a.m. Friday. Likely to be extended.

Small Craft Advisory: In effect through Friday at 6 p.m. for winds up to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 12 feet.

Gale Warning: For northeast winds up to 35 knots with seas up to 6 to 11 feet through Friday at 6 a.m.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be well overhead to double overhead of more today. The best breaks will get up to triple overhead in the morning on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today.

Our current northwest swell continues to slowly ease today.

Strong winds are expected to bring advisory level surf for our east facing shores today.

Heavy showers and a chance for thunderstorms is possible for windward sides and waters through the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**