AD
ADVERTISEMENT

NW Continues to Fade, Unsettled Weather

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 15, 2017, 1:37 AM HST (Updated December 14, 2017, 11:49 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and west shores of Molokai and the north shores of Maui through 6 a.m. Friday. Likely to be extended.

Small Craft Advisory: In effect through Friday at 6 p.m. for winds up to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 12 feet.

Gale Warning: For northeast winds up to 35 knots with seas up to 6 to 11 feet through Friday at 6 a.m.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be well overhead to double overhead of more today. The best breaks will get up to triple overhead in the morning on the sets.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today.

    Our current northwest swell continues to slowly ease today.

    Strong winds are expected to bring advisory level surf for our east facing shores today.

    Heavy showers and a chance for thunderstorms is possible for windward sides and waters through the weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments