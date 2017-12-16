Some of the PGA’s top pros will be ringing in 2018 by swinging in a wildly popular golf game in Kapalua, complete with sweeping views of the ocean.

The Plantation golf course is hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Wednesday, Jan. 3 to Sunday, Jan. 7, welcoming in the business insurance company as a new sponsor through 2022. The grounds are being prepared and the grandstands are going up, giving golf fans a close-up look at more than 30 of the world’s best professional golfers. Get more details in our video above.

“It takes a team, all of us working together, along with the Kapalua Golf staff and all of our great volunteers,” says Nancy Cross, Executive Director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “We couldn’t do it without them. It’s just great that the community comes together to support an event like this.”

Kapalua is still looking for more volunteers in positions like marshaling and on-road transportation; you can sign up and learn more about the event at the Sentry Tournament of Champions website.

Golf fans can park at Lāhainā Civic Center, where free shuttles will be running continuously to the course’s new spectator entrance.

“It’s a great family event,” Cross explains. “Youth 18 and under are allowed in free with a ticketed adult, so it’s a really affordable family outing.”

Tickets are available on the website, at the Kapalua Bay and Plantation course shops, Honolua Store, and the ABC Stores in Honokowai and in Kīhei across from Kamaole Park 1.