Swells Dropping, New NW Fills in Saturday Night

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 16, 2017, 1:32 AM HST (Updated December 15, 2017, 11:41 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder / head high today. The best breaks will get slightly overhead in the morning on the sets.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/knee high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/knee high or less today.

    Our current northwest swell continues to slowly ease this weekend.

    As winds drop off, the wind driven swell will also begin to fade out.

    A small northwest is forecast to fill in Saturday night and bring waves that are well below advisory levels through Monday. Late Tuesday into Wednesday another larger north-northwest swell is forecast to bring waves that are closer to the advisory level threshold.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

