Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder / head high today. The best breaks will get slightly overhead in the morning on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/knee high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be ankle/knee high or less today.

Our current northwest swell continues to slowly ease this weekend.

As winds drop off, the wind driven swell will also begin to fade out.

A small northwest is forecast to fill in Saturday night and bring waves that are well below advisory levels through Monday. Late Tuesday into Wednesday another larger north-northwest swell is forecast to bring waves that are closer to the advisory level threshold.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

