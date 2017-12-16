The Summit District at Haleakalā re-opened at 4:30 this morning after an overnight closure that went into effect at around 8 p.m. on Friday due to heavy rain and icy conditions.

Although re-opened, motorists are strongly advised to use caution on the park road in case of lingering effects from recent severe winter weather.

An upper-level low was forecast to continue its track near Maui this morning, bringing near freezing temperatures to Haleakalā Summit. These cold conditions combined with incoming showers may produce additional periods of freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory that was in effect for Haleakalā overnight was cancelled at around 7:30 a.m. The National Weather Service reported that freezing rain that fell earlier had ended for the time being, and temperatures at the summit were above freezing at last report.

Winter weather conditions can include heavy, freezing rain, poor to no visibility, ice, heavy wind gusts, and wind chill below freezing.

For their own safety, visitors are strongly encouraged to always check the latest weather conditions for Haleakalā before attempting to visit.

Visitors should also keep in mind that emergency response can take at least 45 minutes given the remote location of the summit.

The National Weather Service reports that the summit forecast for today calls for: “Mostly sunny with isolated rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 37 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.”