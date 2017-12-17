There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

A weak pressure pattern will remain in place tonight through Monday, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes expected in most areas. As a result, shower activity is expected to be most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening hours, particularly over the eastern and western sections of the state. An upper level disturbance and a cold front pushing southeastward across the island chain is expected to result in an increase showers statewide Monday night through Wednesday night. Periods of locally heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms may affect the eastern islands. Cooler and drier conditions are then expected to overspread the state Thursday through Friday, with yet another cold front expected to move down the island chain Friday night and next Saturday.

