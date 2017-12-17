Maui Obituaries

Stephen Blas Sinenci Jr.

July 11, 1963 – December 12, 2017

Stephen Blas Sinenci Jr. “Stephen Boy”, 54, of Hāna passed away on Dec. 12, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 11, 1963 in Hāna to Gladys Frances Pele Roback and Stephen Blas Sinenci Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hāna at 9 a.m., Mass to begin at 11 a.m. with burial at St. Peter Cemetery in Pu’uiki to follow.

Stephen Boy worked at Hāna High and Elementary School as the Cafeteria Manager. He was a proud 4 year Border and graduate of Lahainaluna High School; Class of 1981. He was a generous man who loved to cook and be of service to his community, school, family and friends, and Hana has lost a beloved son.

He is survived by his father, Stephen B. Sinenci Sr.; wife, Mary Kaikala Sinenci; son, Kahanu Matsuda, son, Keola Kaikala, daughters, Hali’a Sinenci, Kanoe Sinenci, Kawehi Kaikala-Senenci; 10 grandchildren, Elena, Jonah, Conner, Cayson, Kana’iho’omalu (deceased), Keau, Kaula, Nanea, Kali’uhea, and Hayden. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Roback, and brother, Shane Sinenci.

John Eric Rivera

October 9, 1955 – December 11, 2017

John Eric Rivera, 62, of Kula, passed away on Dec. 11, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 9, 1955 in Wailuku.

A Celebration of life will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Hawaiian Homes Community Center in Paukukalo.

John worked as a production manager for Azekas. He retired from Hale Pauhana as a Maintenance Groundskeeper. He loved spending time listening to music with his Ohana and friends, fishing, fixing vehicles and small engine equipment. Traveling to Las Vegas any chance he could. He also enjoyed cooking especially his famous Loko and Pork & Peas for family gatherings.

John is survived by his sweetheart, Robin Newhouse; mother, Virginia”Blondie” Hoopai Kuaana; children, John Rivera Jr. (Jere), Kealii Rivera, Janel Rivera (Darrell); brothers and sisters, Raymond “Maka” Rivera (Bill Smith), Lorna “Ona” Kumalae, Stacey Hosino (Moses-deceased), James Victor “Kimo” Kukini Rivera, Virginia “Ipo” Kamaka, Judy (Richard) Pazlik, Duane Flemming Rivera (Grata); and Dexter Rivera (Remy); eight grandchildren, Kamaile, Kawai, Hiilei, Kelcie, Chelsea, Jadacyn, Devin, Jade; hanai children, Alayna Hosino, Bill-Rylen Hosino, Kimberly Newhouse, Kim Burger, Shannon Kop, and Koa Williams; hanai brother, Tyler Azeka; hanai sister, Cheryl Fernandez (Edward); hanai grandson, Edward Vierra; Godson, Brad Hosino; best friend, Stanley Bega; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunties and uncles; his pidgeon and dog.

Annette Lee Spenser

June 14, 1934 – December 3, 2017

Loving wife, mother, sister and tutu, Annette Lee Spenser, 83, of Wailuku, Maui passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Dec. 3, 2017. She was born on June 14, 1934 in Honolulu.

Annette was raised in the Waimea and Kekaha districts on the island of Kauaʻi. Attending Waimea High School, where she was an honor student while participating in volleyball, basketball, softball, swimming and cheerleading. Her natural, athletic beauty led to occasional modeling jobs and being used as an extra in the Hollywood films “Pagan Love Song” and “Bird of Paradise”.

After graduating in 1952, Annette attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles for two years before working as a secretary in the late 50’s. It was during this time, she met her future husband of 60 years, Robert “Bobby” Spenser; through friends in L.A’s tight knit Hawaiian community. They married in 1957 and returned to Bobby’s Maui home for good in 1961, where they raised seven children. She retired as an executive secretary for MEO in 1999.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Bennett Holt, Annie Roberts and brothers Bennett Jr. and Ronnie. She is survived by her husband Robert J. Spenser Sr.; sons, Robert Jr. (Jennie), Russell, Kaipo (Jennifer); daughters, Tammy Ramirez (Richard), Tracy Olivera, Toby Spenser-Benedetti (Mike). Tanee Timmons (Bill); brothers, Norman (Beverly) Holt, Richard Waalani (Barbara), James Anakalea (Diana); sisters, Wanda Aki, Eula Zablan, Lihue Miller (Chris);11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be remembered as an exquisite hula dancer and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will begin at 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church then burial to follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

The family would like to thank Islands Hospice for their brief but caring service during mom’s final days.

Big Island Obituaries

Jim “Kimo” Nepai Paulo

May 16, 1966 – December 12, 2017

Jim “Kimo” Nepai Paulo, 51, of Hilo, peacefully passed away at home in Hilo on Dec. 12, 2017. Born in Hilo; he was survived by his sister, Pamela (Sean Matsumura) Paulo of Hilo; nephews, Gary (Kaio Woo) Pacheco Jr., and Ethan-James Matsumura, both of Hilo; niece, Cherise Pacheco of Las Vegas, Nevada; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018 noon-3 p.m. at The Hilo Women’s Club.

Raymond “Bo” Robin Baruela

August 3, 1967 – December 11, 2017

Raymond “Bo” Robin Baruela, 50, of Hilo passed away Dec. 11, 2017 in Hilo. He was born Aug. 3, 1967.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his father Casimiro Baruela; mother Lordes(Bufil) Baruela; daughters Kiana Baruela of Anchorage, AK, Richa of Hilo; brother Richard Baruela of Hilo; sisters Charlene Fiesta (Frederick) of Pepeʻekeo, Lorna Bufil of Hilo, Ida Deponte (Glenn) of Keaʻau, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Randal William Fisher

December 29, 1955 – December 7, 2017

Randal William Fisher, 62, of Hilo passed away Dec. 7, 2017 in Hilo. He was born Dec. 29, 1955 in Kirkland, Washington. He was a Handy Man.

Celebration will be announce at a later date.

Survived by his son Journey Vetsch; brother Steve Fisher of Kirkland, Washington; sister Beverly Saunders; Predeceased father Marvin W. Fisher; mother Audrey (Anderson) Fisher.

Haruno (Watanabe) Go

February 26, 1922 – December 6, 2017

Haruno (Watanabe) Go, 95, of Hilo passed away Dec. 6, 2017. Haruno was born Feb. 26, 1922. Haruno was a Homemaker.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by her son’s Clarence S. Go of Hilo, Desmond Go.

Juanito Valencia Velez

November 21, 1941 – December 6, 2017

Juanito Valencia Velez, 76, of Hilo passed away Dec. 6, 2017 in Honolulu. He was born on Nov. 21, 1941 in Philippines. He was Macadamia Nut Harvester.

Services to be on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Public viewing at 8 a.m. Services at 9 a.m. Malia Puka O Kalani Catholic Church 326 Desha Ave. Hilo or you may call (808) 935-9338. Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at Alae Cemetery 1033 Hawaii Belt Road in Hilo.

Survived by his wife Lucila (Tabay) Velez; Sons Ernesto Velez, Christopher Velez, Richard (Maris) Velez; daughters Lilian (Roselio) Hernandez, Edith (John) Bebee, Felisa (Ken) Kaleiwahea, Maria (Derrek) Caminos; sisters Theresita (Buudy) Salvador, Imelda Merchado; 15 grandchildren, three great grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Harry Toshio Hori

November 15, 1928 – December 4, 2017

Harry Toshio Hori, 89, of Kamuela peacefully passed away on Dec. 4, 2017. Harry was born Nov. 15, 1928. He served in the National Guard Reserve and was Co-Owner of Honokaʻa Bakery and Retired Owner of H T Hori Farm.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his wife Ellen Masuyo Hori; son Samuel (Dana) Hori; daughters Donna (Joseph) Mah, Ann Tamaye; brothers Richard (Janet) Hori, Ted (Chick) Hori, Frank (Nancy) Hori; sisters Yayoi Sano, Margaret Hori; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and sousins.

Steven “Steve” Paul Keezer

1959 – December 1, 2017

Steven “Steve” Paul Keezer, 58, of Ocean View. He passed away Dec. 1, 2017 in Kona. Steve was born in Deerborn, Michigan to Richard Keezer and his wife Melania. He was a Computer Progammer for General Electric (GE).

Celebration of Life to be on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at Manuka State Park from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s a potluck. Condolences may be sent to: Keezer Family, P.O. Box 7237, Ocean View, HI. 96737.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia (McBain) Keezer of Ocean View; son Kyle Keezer of Ocean View; daughter Kristine Keezer (John Gherity) of Ocean View and Emily (Benjamin) Green of Hollister, CA; hanai daughter Elizabeth (Thomas) Jackson of Ocean View; granddaughters Lydia and Margaret Gherity; grandsons Brantley and River Green; as well as a grandson of the way; sister Donna (Gary) Lehrer, Brothers David (Jackie) Keezer and Kenneth (Merri) Keezer; half-sister Elizabeth Keezer, brother-in-law Michael (Karen) and Corey (Barbara) McBain; sister-in-law Debra (John) Wargin; nephew Aaron and Mikael (Denise) Wargin; Michael, Nathaniel and Joshua Lehrer; Richard and Matthew Keezer, Jacob McBain; niece Madeline McBain.

He is predeceased in death by his father, mother and grandmother Stefania.