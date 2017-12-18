Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Mayor Arakawa,

Q: I was told I should file for a homeowner exemption in order to save property taxes on the home I just purchased this year. How do I apply and what is the deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for a homeowner exemption for the following year is Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. If submitting the claim form by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Jan. 2.

Keep in mind, however, that it may take time to provide the documentation required, so it would be best to initiate the application immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners can apply by downloading the home exemption application from www.mauipropertytax.com or by visiting the Kahului Service Center located at Maui Mall, 70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Ste. A-16, Kahului.

To be eligible for the homeowner exemption for 2018, the owner(s) must or will meet all of these requirements: own and occupy the property as their principal residence as of Jan. 1, 2018; file a 2016 Hawai‘i resident income tax return (form N11) with a reported address in the county by Dec. 31, 2017; and property taxes are not delinquent on the parcel.

For further information or assistance, call (808) 270-7297.