Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Dear Mayor:

Q: I like to enjoy a few drinks with friends and family but the last thing I need is a DUI, especially with all the checkpoints over the holidays. What’s the legal blood alcohol limit?

A: While by law the legal blood alcohol concentration for drivers is .08% (.02% for drivers under 21 years old), it’s safe to say that even one drink can be too many. Even if you test below the legal limit, you could be considered to be under the influence and arrested.

According to Maui Police Department, the only sure way to avoid a DUI is to not drink at all. If you do drink at a party, do not drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober, non-drinking driver or make arrangements for a ride home.

If you’re at a party and see that someone else has been drinking and leaves to drive home, take away their keys and find an alternate ride for them.

And always wear your seatbelt as your best defense against impaired drivers.