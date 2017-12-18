Flash Flood Watch issued December 17 at 3:23PM HST until December 20 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Surface troughing will set up over the central and eastern islands through mid week, while a strong upper level trough approaches from the west. This will lead to increasing showers across the state on Monday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible across the central and eastern islands Monday night through Wednesday night. A cooler and drier airmass will overspread the state Thursday through Friday, with fewer showers. A reinforcing cold front will then move down the island chain Friday night and Saturday bringing a band of showers with it. Trade winds are then expected to return next Sunday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

