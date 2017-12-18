The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Maui County, in effect from this evening through late Wednesday night. Forecasters say a slow moving cold front will move down the island chain tonight through Wednesday night. Abundant moisture ahead of the front will result in periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The NWS reports that excessive rainfall from heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding of streams and low-lying areas.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The NWS notes that flash flooding is “very dangerous,” and warns motorists to never drive into areas where water covers the road.

Hikers and campers should pay close attention to the latest forecasts, warnings, and conditions. The public is advised to stay away from creeks and streams, and strongly consider postponing hiking trips until better weather returns.

The public is advised to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood Warnings be issued.