Travaasa Hāna has announced Erika Burnham as the resort’s new sales and events manager.

Burnham joins the Maui team from the Travaasa Austin location and will lead the team’s weddings, meetings, groups, and corporate incentive efforts as they create tailored events showcasing the resort’s idyllic oceanfront location and the brand’s programming.

“Erika joins us at an opportune time, on the heels of our property-wide restoration projects, including the historic Plantation Guest House space for groups, events and exclusive entertaining,” said Marni Aina, resident manager at Travaasa Hāna. “We’re so grateful to have her join us in Hāna and think she will feel right at home in our community.”

Prior to relocating, Burnham was the catering and events manager at Travaasa’s Austin property where she supported one-of-a-kind corporate retreats, custom private affairs and weddings of all sizes from conception to completion.

Born and raised in Houston, Burnham honed her planning skills at events throughout Texas, including the nationally acclaimed film, interactive media and music festival, South by Southwest.

“I’m excited to continue my journey with the Travaasa team and for the opportunity to work in such an inspiring location here in Hāna,” said Burnham. “Travelers and Hawaiʻi residents come to Travaasa Hāna for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and I’m grateful to be a part of creating those for groups and couples.”

Travaasa Hāna has seven diverse function spaces suitable for group meetings, events and weddings. From the Poolside Lanai overlooking the ocean and the bright, spacious Pailoa Studio to The Preserve Kitchen + Bar and the newly restored and historic Plantation Guest House, once a gathering place for the island’s kings and queens, Travaasa Hāna has venues to accommodate every occasion.