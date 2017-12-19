Flash Flood Watch issued December 18 at 3:33PM HST until December 21 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. High near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. High near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. High near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. High near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Showers will increase tonight with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms possible across the central and eastern islands through Wednesday night. A cooler and drier airmass will fill in behind a front from northwest to southeast down the island chain Tuesday night through Friday. Another weak front is expected to move into Kauai Friday night, then stall out over the central and eastern islands over the weekend. Another cold front may approach the state from the northwest early next week.

