The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced the holiday schedule for E-Cycling, the County’s electronics recycling program.

The program, which is funded by the County and operated by Habitat for Humanity Maui under a County Recycling Grant from the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, will be open or closed as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 26: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 30, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, open from 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4, open from 9 a.m. to noon for Special Holiday Cleanup Day

After the holidays, days and hours are expected to remain stable through June 2018.

Normal hours of operation are Tuesdays, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We want to thank the community for being patient during closures this past summer and fall,” said Marty McMahon, E-cycling Program Administrator. “E-Cycling was forced to suspend operations due to the State Electronics Program budget constraints, but we are eager to receive unwanted electronics during and after the holiday season.”

E-Cycling accepts all computers and televisions, and everything that attaches to them including printers of every size, plotters, DVD players and TVs. All phones, microwaves, audio and gaming devices ever made are also accepted.

At least one 40’ container is shipped off-island to the mainland for recycling every week.

E-Cycling is located at 901 Lower Main Street in Wailuku across from the ILWU building; look for the rainbow-colored “Open” flag when the site is open. The public is asked to please respect the facility by not leaving anything outside the gate when E-Cycling is closed.

For up to date information on E-Cycling operations, along with news about community-specific electronic recycling events, call the E-Cycling information line at 280-6460.