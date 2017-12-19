Broadband is now available in parts of Huelo on Maui as part of an expansion conducted by Hawaiian Telcom in thousands of rural communities throughout Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiian Telcom has expanded fiber broadband to 5,000 locations in rural areas. The expansion project was partially supported by the federal Connect America Fund, and also includes the first CAF deployment on Moloka‘i.

About 70% of the deployments used Fiber-to-the-Premise technology, enabling access to ultra-fast 1 gigabit (1,000 megabits per second or Mbps) High-Speed Internet service. Hawaiian Telcom was the first in Hawai‘i to launch the ultra-fast technology in June 2015. Since then Hawaiian Telcom expanded 1 gig availability by more than 50% to more than 140,000 residences and businesses on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. In 2016 Puʻu Lani Ranch and Puʻuanahulu on Hawai‘i Island were the first CAF-eligible areas enabled for broadband with FTTP technology.

“As Hawaiʻi’s Technology Leader, Hawaiian Telcom is committed to expanding broadband access so more of our residents can experience its extensive benefits,” said Scott Barber, President and CEO. “We’re proud to be the only local provider actively expanding broadband within high-cost rural areas and of our ability to deploy speeds more than 100 times higher than the federal requirement.”

Broadband is now available in parts of these communities: Eden Roc, Fern Acres, Fern Forest, Glenwood, Hawaiian Acres, Hakalau, Kaiwiki, Kalapana, Kalōpā Mauka, Kapoho, Kurtistown, Leilani Estates, Miloli‘i, Nanawale Estates, Nīnole, Ocean View Estates, Orchidland, Ouli, Pa‘auilo Mauka and Waiki‘i Ranch on Hawai‘i Island, Huelo on Maui, and Kaluako‘i on Moloka‘i.

In 2015, Hawaiian Telcom was awarded approximately $26 million in CAF Phase II support to deploy a minimum of 10 Mbps downstream and 1 Mbps upstream to more than 11,000 unserved locations by 2020. The Federal Communications Commission selects CAF-eligible areas.