On Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at about 1:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Haleakala Highway (37) and Old Haleakala Highway in Pukalani for a report of a major motor vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2017 Nissan four-door sedan was traveling mauka-bound on Haleakala Highway when it crossed left of center and collided into a 2013 Kenworth dump truck that was traveling in the opposing lane of travel. The dump truck then left the roadway and came to rest on the grass shoulder of the highway. The Nissan sedan remained on the roadway and blocked both lanes of travel as the driver was trapped inside.

Emergency crews were able to extract the driver and transported him to the emergency room for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck suffered a very minor injury and was released at the scene.

While at the emergency room, the condition of the driver of the Nissan sedan was down-graded to critical as the injuries were found to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Nissan sedan was identified as an 83 year old male from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The roadway was closed at the intersection and traffic re-routed for about 1.5 hours as police investigated.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.