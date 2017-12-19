Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui and Molokai through 6 p.m. Wednesday. (likely extended)

Small Craft Advisory: For building seas of 10 feet Tuesday. Posted through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to double overhead today. The best breaks could get slightly bigger later in the day on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. The best breaks could get up to waist high on the sets late in the day. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. The best breaks could get up to waist high on the sets late in the day.

New, small south-southwest fills in today.

Our current north-northwest swell is fading with a mix of north-northeast and north filing in and bringing advisory level conditions to some north and east exposures across the state.

Another swell is forecast to fill in Wednesday with yet another, larger, northwest swell forecast for the weekend. Advisories for the surf will likely be extended through the weekend as our series of swells fill in one after another.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

