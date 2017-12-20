HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high N ground swell.

Conditions: Choppy with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high N ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with NNE winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 10-15mph.

Outlook

Outlook through Wednesday December 27: The northerly swell currently impacting the area will gradually ease Thursday night into Friday. A series of north and northwest swells will move through over the weekend and next week. Surf could reach advisory levels Saturday night into Sunday, then warning levels Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week along north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.