Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and 32 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 10-16, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 25% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 10% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 18.5% from the week before when 27 incidents were reported.

Of the nine vehicle thefts, four have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

12 Burglaries

Kahului

Monday, Dec. 11, 4:45 a.m.: 125 S Wakea Ave at A&E Laundry, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10:15 a.m.: 330 Hoʻohana St at PSAV, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Dec. 16, 12:32 p.m.: 500 block of Molokaʻi Hema St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kāʻanapali

Monday, Dec. 11, 1:45 p.m.: 50 Nohea Kai Dr at Kāʻanapali Aliʻi, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Dec. 11, 3:24 p.m.: 200 block of Kuli Puʻu Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kula

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 8:56 a.m.: 0-100 block of Waiakoa Pl, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Makawao

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5:18 p.m.: 0-100 block of Ahuwale Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Dec. 16, Noon: 0-100 block of Mokuahi St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Thursday, Dec. 14, 11:26 a.m.: 0-100 block of Ia Iki Pl, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Hāna

Friday, Dec. 15, 7:26 a.m.: 12500 block of Hāna Hwy, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pāʻia

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11:24 a.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pāʻia Youth Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailea

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11:23 p.m.: 2850 Wailea Alanui Dr at Grand Wailea, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, Dec. 10, 6:39 p.m.: 155 Puʻunēnē Ave at McDonald’s, RJN356, 2007 Toyota Corolla, LGR – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 12:58 p.m.: E Papa Ave/Puʻunēnē Ave, LFY444, 2000 Mercury Cougar, Tan

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Dec. 11, 12:54 a.m.: 500 block of E Kuiaha Rd, LDY290, 2014 Nissan X-Terra, White – RECOVERED

Nāpili

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 11:02 p.m.: 3500 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, LCL142, Saturn L200, Maroon

Waiehu

Thursday, Dec. 14, 12:21 p.m.: 1300 block of Hiahia St, MRE281, 1989 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Saturday, Dec. 16, 12:58 p.m.: Akake St/Lower Waiehu Beach Rd, MKK561, 2003 Dodge Caravan, Green

Kīhei

Thursday, Dec. 14, 6:22 a.m.: Kaonoulu St/ S Kīhei Rd fronting Kalepolepo Park, M00986, 2016 Meiduo Moped, Black

Wailuku

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1:58 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kopi Ln, MNP125, 2000 Dodge Dakota, Silver – RECOVERED

Saturday, Dec. 16, 6:50 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kinipopo St, LGM430, 1988 Nissan Sentra, Brown – RECOVERED

32 Vehicle Break-Ins

Mākena

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2:38 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Second Entrance, 2017 BMW X3, White

Sunday, Dec. 10, 3:15 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach First Entrance, 2018 Hyundai Elantra, Black

Friday, Dec. 15, 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Second Entrance, 2016 Ford Mustang, Red

Wailea

Sunday, Dec. 10, 5:08 p.m.: 3572 Wailea Alanui Dr at Ulua Beach parking lot, 2011 Ford Escape, Black

Pāʻia

Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:02 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Holomua Rd, 2017 Jeep Cherokee, White

Monday, Dec. 11, 5:33 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2017 Ford Fusion, Gray

Monday, Dec. 11, 6:56 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2011 Jeep Wrangler, White

Monday, Dec. 11, 7:16 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, White

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2:48 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2016 Chrysler Town & Country, Gray

Friday, Dec. 15, 6:41 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2004 Honda CR-V, Blue

Kīhei

Monday, Dec. 11, 9:27 a.m.: 0-100 block of N Kīhei Rd, 2001 Ford F-150, Red

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 11:08 a.m.: 900 block of S Kīhei Rd, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, Black

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2:56 p.m.: 2900 block of S Kīhei Rd, 2016 Nissan Sentra, Silver

Friday, Dec. 15, 11:14 a.m.: Kauhaʻa St/Liloa Dr on northbound shoulder of Liloa Dr, 2006 Nissan Titan, Tan

Kapalua

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 12:41 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2015 Mazda 3, Silver

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1:05 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2009 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:50 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2012 Toyota Yaris, Blue

Kahului

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2:36 p.m.: Kahului Beach Rd at Kahului Breakwater, 2002 Ford Ranger, Silver

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6:19 p.m.: Wahine Pio Ave at Keopuolani at Wahinepio, 2013 Lexus GS350, White

Thursday, Dec. 14, 12:09 a.m.: 150 Hāna Hwy at 24 Hour Fitness, 2002 Dodge Dakota, Silver

Kula

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 12:27 a.m.: Ohia Ku Pl at Kulamalu Park, 2013 Nissan Leaf, Blue

Wailuku

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 12:53 p.m.: 1820 Lower Main St at Wailuku Apartment Complex, 1996 Toyota Tacoma, Green

Friday, Dec. 15, 10:55 p.m.: 2061 Vineyard St at Wailuku Municipal Lot, 1997 Toyota Corolla, Gold

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11:44 a.m.: Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot, 2000 Nissan Pathfinder, White

Māʻalaea

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5:37 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd, 2015 Nissan Sentra, Silver

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10200 N Kīhei Rd at MM 310-2, 2018 Nissan Sentra, Silver

Ukumehame

Thursday, Dec. 14, 3:57 p.m.: 11807 Honoapiʻilani Hwy MM 30-11, 2016 Nissan Altima, Gold

Olowalu

Thursday, Dec. 14, 9:20 p.m.: 11650 Honoapiʻilani Hwy on roadside beach parking, 2016 Dodge Journey, Red

Spreckelsville

Friday, Dec. 15, 4:36 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Stable Rd, 2007 Toyota Prius, White

Lahaina

Friday, Dec. 15, 10:15 a.m.: 169 Lahainaluna Rd in parking lot, 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:20 p.m.: 11100 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Papalaua Park, 2017 Dodge Caravan, Silver

Kāʻanapali