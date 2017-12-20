The County of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management reported that a wastewater overflow occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 along Lower Main Street in Wailuku.

The overflow was caused by heavy rains and sewer manholes being opened by the public to eliminate street flooding.

County officials were unable to quantify the wastewater spill quantity due to heavy rains. Authorities noted that a majority of the overflow was storm runoff.

The overflow was reported at 11 a.m. and stopped by 12:40 p.m.

The wastewater flowed out of a sewer manhole, into a drainage system and out to the ocean.

The spill site will be disinfected, bacteriological testing will be conducted, and warning signs will be posted once heavy rains subsides. The State Department of Health has been notified and consulted with.