Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului on Maui hosts its 2nd Annual “Let’s Noon Year’s Eve Together!” event on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

QKC will celebrate the New Year at noon with a mid-day array of family festivities including a giant balloon drop.

Free keiki crafts, face painting, balloon making and strolling magic, along with Noon Year’s Eve hats, tiara’s and horns are scheduled.

The countdown to a mega balloon drop will begin just before 12 noon.

Next Level Entertainment will be spinning festive family tunes and will be giving away prizes valued from $5 to $100 including Fun Factory prize packs, movie tickets and more (must be present to win).

Featured will be the annual QKC Resolution Wall where the public is invited to add their 2018 individual and family resolutions.