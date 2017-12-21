Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui and Molokai through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Small Craft Advisory: For seas of 8 to 12 feet and winds up to 20 knots. Posted through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead today on the sets. The best exposures could still get up to double overhead in the morning.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. The best breaks could get up to waist high. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be much much bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. The best breaks could get up to waist high.

Surf is forecast to stay elevated for north shores through Thursday before slowly fading out on Friday.

Another, larger, northwest swell forecast for the weekend. North and west shores could get up to advisory levels starting late Saturday through Sunday. Will continue to watch the models because the forecast guidance has changed some since yesterday backing off from the original forecast.

Advisories for the surf will likely be extended through the weekend as our series of swells fill in one after another.

Looking at the longer range, another large northwest swell is forecast to fill in late Tuesday bringing elevated surf to north and west shores which could possibly climb up to warning levels. Will also keep an eye on this developing situation.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

