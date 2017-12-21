High Surf Advisory issued December 20 at 3:40PM HST until December 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

South Side

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

North Shore

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 68. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 66. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 56. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 64. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 64. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 70. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Synopsis

The potential for heavy rainfall persists across the eastern half of the main island chain tonight, thanks to a slow moving cold front near the Big Island and a developing upper low. Cool northeast post- frontal winds dominating Kauai and Oahu tonight will spread to all the islands Thursday as the developing upper low maintains the threat for locally heavy showers for Maui and the Big Island. The threat of heavy rainfall will diminish Thursday night and Friday as the upper low departs. Locally breezy northeast trade winds will continue into the weekend, with an increase in windward showers expected Friday night and Saturday. Lighter winds and drier weather are expected Sunday and Christmas day, although another front may bring increased showers by Tuesday.

