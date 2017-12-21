Hale Makua Health Services announced Kirsten Szabo as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Szabo brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance and accounting to Hale Makua Health Services. Most recently, she worked as CFO at the Community Clinic of Maui, and prior to that served as CFO at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“We’re very excited to have Kirsten join our team, and the extensive experience in managing financial operations for a healthcare organization that she brings with her,” said CEO Wesley Lo. “In addition, Kirsten’s expertise in preparing financial statements and developing budgets, as well as managing physicians, providers, contract services and managing outpatient clinic operations will be a tremendous asset for the organization.”

In her new role, Szabo will provide oversight of the Admissions, Business, Health Information Management, Information Technology, and Purchasing departments. She will also be responsible for the organization’s financial and business operations including contracting, physician and provider compliance, and the audit.

“I am excited to join Hale Makua because the leaders within the organization express a heartfelt commitment to create the best possible environment for residents and the employees. It is also personally rewarding to see the work done by the Hale Makua team,” Szabo said. “The work performed, in all departments, is clearly done in selfless service to others and I am grateful for the opportunity to support the mission.”

Szabo holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University Loyola Marymount University and is a Certified Public Accountant in California.