Maui Red Cross volunteers will be assessing the area around ʻĪao Valley and the neighborhood around Makua Street in Kahului for flood damage caused by yesterday’s heavy rainfall.

Agency representatives say Red Cross disaster volunteers will meet with any affected residents to ensure immediate emergency needs are met. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with the residents to ensure immediate needs are met and to provide referrals to assist with their disaster recovery.

The Red Cross encourages all families to make a disaster plan to include an evacuation plan with two different routes of escape, a communications plan to help families reconnect after disaster and a disaster supplies kit that is readily available to aid in a quick evacuation. Information on developing a family plan is available to the public at www.redcross.org.

The Red Cross is a non-profit humanitarian organization, which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters.

All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Gifts from the public support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world.