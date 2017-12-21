Hotels in Maui County recorded the highest revenue per available room in November 2017 at $236 (+6.5%), supported by growth in both average daily rates to $314 (+4.7%) and occupancy at 75.2% (+1.2%) compared to a year ago, according to the Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report released by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Wailea lead the state in RevPAR at $409 (+13.2%), ADR to $489 (+7.5%), and occupancy at 83.8%. The Lahaina-Kāʻanapali-Kapalua resort area reported growth in RevPAR to $194 (+4.4%) and ADR to $258 (+2.6%), with occupancy at 75.1%.

The data found that hotels across the state earned more RevPAR in November at $190 (+5.5%) compared to a year ago. Additionally, both ADR in November at $243 (+1.4%) and occupancy at 78.5% (+3 percentage points) grew year-over-year.

All four island counties in Hawaiʻi achieved higher RevPAR in November year-over-year.

“November was a good month for hotel properties as a whole, as RevPAR increased statewide and for each island county, most notably on the neighbor islands,” said Jennifer Chun, HTA director of tourism research. “These across-the-board increases help support jobs and families in each county and generate increased state tax revenue, which ultimately helps to fund community needs statewide.”

“The biggest eye-opener for November were the impressive results reported for Midscale and Economy Class hotels, with RevPAR jumping by 18.4% and occupancy by 10.1%. That kind of increase in occupancy is phenomenal considering that tourism in Hawaiʻi has been thriving in recent years. It’s a sign the industry did an effective job in attracting price-conscious travelers, especially to Oʻahu where the increase in occupancy was 12.9%.

“Year-to-date, hotel properties on the island of Hawaiʻi and Kauaʻi continue to report the strongest rate of growth in both RevPAR and occupancy. Occupancy for Kauaʻi hotels has risen to 76.8% and for hotels on the island of Hawaiʻi to 74.3%, meaning the gap between these islands with hotel occupancies on Oahu and Maui has closed considerably this year.”

The data also showed that all classes of hotel properties in Hawaiʻi earned more per available room in November compared to a year ago. Midscale and Economy Class hotels charted the highest RevPAR growth statewide for November to $111 (+18.4%), boosted by growth in both occupancy at 79.1% (+10.1 percentage points) and ADR at $140 (+3.3%).

Upper Upscale Class properties statewide achieved the highest occupancy rate at 83.6% (+1.2 percentage points) in November, however, ADR for this class of hotel properties remained unchanged from a year ago.