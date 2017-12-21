Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa announced it has appointed Sarah Brown as the resort’s new director of restaurants and bars.

In her new role, Brown will spearhead food and beverage operations for the resort’s multiple dining establishments, including Black Rock Kitchen, Black Rock Lounge, Teppan-yaki Dan, Cliff Dive Grill, Mai Tai Bar and Hank’s Haute Dogs.

As the leader of the food and beverage department, she will work directly with the culinary and restaurant teams and associates to successfully execute day-to-day operations, striving to maximize financial performance and enhance guest and employee satisfaction.

“Sarah’s leadership skills, creativity, and extensive experience in the hospitality and food and beverage industries will help to drive success in our restaurant and bar operations as we continue to create memorable experiences for guests and visitors to our resort,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Brown brings more than 10 years of food and beverage experience working with Marriott International. She previously served as director of beverage at Renaissance Orlando at Sea World in Orlando, Florida, where she led a team of 10 managers and more than 50 associates and operations for three restaurants.

Prior to that, she held the position of restaurant manager at Frenchman’s Reef and Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort, located on St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.