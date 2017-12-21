Traffic Advisory: Motor Vehicle Accident in OlowaluDecember 21, 2017, 1:45 PM HST (Updated December 21, 2017, 2:03 PM) · 12 Comments
Traffic Advisory: 1:21 p.m. 12.21.17
Maui police are responding to a traffic accident in the area often referred to as “Cut Mountain” in Olowalu along the Honoapiʻilani Highway.
The vehicle involved was resting in the mauka shoulder area and was not blocking traffic.
Passing motorists say the vehicle appeared to have struck a utility pole. Initial reports indicate wires were down on the mauka side of the road.
Four police vehicles were on scene at last report. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area and expect delays.
Traffic heading to Māʻalaea is backed up from Launiupoko to the Olowalu Refuse Station. Traffic heading to Lahaina is backed up at the area often referred to as “Cut Mountain” to the Olowalu General Store.
ADVERTISEMENT
Traffic Advisory: Wrecked Vehicle Resting on Mauka Shoulder
Traffic Advisory: OlowaluFull details at: http://mauinow.com/?p=254864Maui police are responding to a traffic accident in the area often referred to as "Cut Mountain" in Olowalu along the Honoapiʻilani Highway. The vehicle involved was resting in the mauka shoulder area and was not blocking traffic.#hitraffic #MauiNowNews #MauiNowTraffic #honoapiilani #olowalu #cutmountainVC: Kevin J Olson 12.21.17, 1:21 p.m.
Posted by MauiNow.com on Thursday, December 21, 2017
Scroll Down to Read 12 Comments