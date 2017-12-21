Traffic Advisory: 1:21 p.m. 12.21.17

Maui police are responding to a traffic accident in the area often referred to as “Cut Mountain” in Olowalu along the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The vehicle involved was resting in the mauka shoulder area and was not blocking traffic.

Passing motorists say the vehicle appeared to have struck a utility pole. Initial reports indicate wires were down on the mauka side of the road.

Four police vehicles were on scene at last report. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Traffic heading to Māʻalaea is backed up from Launiupoko to the Olowalu Refuse Station. Traffic heading to Lahaina is backed up at the area often referred to as “Cut Mountain” to the Olowalu General Store.