Maui police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect who vandalized at least 19 vehicles early Thursday morning, Dec. 21, 2017. The damaged vehicles had been left in the county building parking lot over-night.

Maui police say 10 of the vehicles were found with the tires either punctured or slashed. The damaged vehicles were assigned to the Water Department, Planning Department, Civil Defense and the Prosecutor’s Office. Most of the vehicles were parked on the Kaohu Street side of the parking lot of the Kalana O Maui County building, located at 200 South High Street.

Total damages were estimated at $3,907.

Security video showed an unknown male going around the parking lot at about 5:30 a.m., and “pounding something into the tires to damage them.”

On Thursday, County Communications Director Rod Antone said, “It was pouring rain this morning and this guy is running around in a raincoat and in many cases puncturing all four tires of each vehicle he hit. According to the video he was working quickly while it was still dark out but we’re hoping someone can help police identify him.”

The suspect is described as 5’9” to 6’1” tall, weighing 170 to 180 lbs. At the time, the suspect was wearing a hooded raincoat and pants.

The damage was reported by a County of Maui Water Department employee.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)244-6425 or (808)244-6400. Refer to police report #17-053566.

