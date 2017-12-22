High Surf Advisory issued December 21 at 3:42PM HST until December 22 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Synopsis

Cooler and drier air over Kauai and Oahu will work down the island chain tonight, with light showers limited mainly to windward areas through Friday night. High pressure will remain north of the islands over the Holiday weekend, keeping light to moderate trades in place and showers primarily over windward and mauka areas. The next weather system may bring an increase in showers to the state during the middle of next week.

